Video: Ukrainian troops evacuated a wounded soldier from the front lines using a UAV for the first time

Soldiers from the Army’s Drone Forces, with the participation of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade, evacuated a wounded infantryman from the 30th Mechanized Brigade from his position using a heavy hexacopter. The operation is being called the world’s first aerial evacuation of a wounded soldier directly from the front lines.

The infantryman from the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade was at his position when he was wounded. According to reports, due to high enemy drone activity and the presence of landmines in the area, it was impossible to evacuate him using conventional ground-based robotic systems (GRS).

Specialists from the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade’s unmanned ground systems company then reportedly took it upon themselves to do what no one had done before: evacuate the soldier using an aerial drone.

To do this, they used a heavy hexacopter manufactured by the Ukrainian company Gurzuf Defence, which the company provided free of charge.

According to military officials, they worked with the manufacturer to implement a technical solution that allowed the heavy drone to carry out the evacuation while maintaining stability in the air, without tipping over or swaying excessively. They also conducted preliminary tests at sites provided by Gurzuf Defence and planned the mission together with related units.

The drone was operated by a UAV operator from the 30th Mechanized Brigade. The operation was a success: the wounded soldier is undergoing treatment and rehabilitation, and his life is no longer in danger.

The report notes that the evacuation was made possible thanks to the joint efforts of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade, the 30th and 14th Mechanized Brigades, the 10th Army Corps, and Gurzuf Defence. They also state that this mission has once again demonstrated that Ukrainian servicemen, in collaboration with Ukrainian manufacturers, are setting global trends in warfare, which expands the possibilities for saving the lives of personnel and evacuating the wounded.

Source: 92nd Ivan Sirko Special Forces Brigade

Meanwhile, Ukraine is already deploying seven types of interceptor drones against Russian “Shahed” drones.

Ukraine is shooting down 76% of Russian jet-powered drones, Ignat reported. Russian jet drones have reached ranges of up to 880 km—Flash warned of a new threat.

Prior to this, Zelenskyy stated that the air force is shooting down up to 60% of the jet-powered Shahed drones.

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