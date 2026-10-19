The Ukrainian military carried out a series of precision strikes against military targets belonging to the Russian Federation’s armed forces. Near Trubchevsk in the Bryansk region, an enemy radar station was destroyed, creating gaps in the occupiers’ air defense system and increasing the effectiveness of Ukrainian UAVs both along the front line and deep within Russian territory.

In addition, in the Kharkiv region near Lyman-Pershyi, enemy artillery positions and drone crews were struck. In the Donetsk region, defense forces destroyed ammunition depots near Hrintail and Ternove and a military vehicle depot near Pelagiivka, and also struck concentrations of enemy personnel in the areas of Svobodne, Volodymyrivka, and Naberezhne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Source: Report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian defense forces struck a number of key military targets belonging to the Russian occupiers. Among them were the “Kasta” radar station, UAV command posts, and ammunition depots.

Ukrainian defense forces confirmed strikes on a number of Russian military, fuel and energy, and industrial facilities. Two oil refineries and two radar stations in the Novoshakhtinsk area were hit, causing fires to break out at the facilities.

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