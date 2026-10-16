Putin claimed to be 5 km from Zaporizhzhia, but DeepState refutes these claims

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin claims that the Russian army is allegedly five kilometers away from Zaporizhzhia.

However, according to the DeepState monitoring project, the city is still more than 22 km from the front line.

Putin made this statement during a visit to an auxiliary command post of the Joint Group of Forces, where he listened to reports from the Russian military command. The distances he cited differ significantly from Ukrainian monitoring data.

At the same time, the Zaporizhzhia sector remains important for Russian forces. Russia continues its offensive operations, particularly in the Huliaipole sector, and has not abandoned its plans to seize territories on the left bank of the Zaporizhzhia region.

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava, resulting in casualties.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14 in Lutsk, a fire broke out at an oil depot after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

A soldier described how nearly his entire family was killed following a Russian strike on Radushne.

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