Since the morning of October 16, Russian troops have been launching wave after wave of drone attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Damage has been reported in Kyiv and five regions: Kyiv, Kharkiv, Rivne, Volyn, and Odesa.

Due to the consequences of the strikes, emergency power outages have been implemented in a number of areas.

“The situation is most critical in regions near the front lines and along the border with Russia. There, the enemy continues to strike energy infrastructure on a daily and systematic basis,” the Ministry of Energy reported.

At the same time, energy workers restored power to more than one million consumers throughout the day. Repair work is continuing wherever the security situation permits.

Source: Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14 in Lutsk, a fire broke out at an oil depot after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

A soldier described the death of nearly his entire family following a Russian strike on Radushne.

As a reminder, a Russian missile killed a large family in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

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