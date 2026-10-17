Russia has again attacked an energy facility in the Ternopil region

Russian troops have once again struck an energy infrastructure facility in the Ternopil region. Details regarding the consequences of the attack are not yet available.

“In the Ternopil region, the enemy has once again attacked an energy infrastructure facility. As a result of this latest enemy attack, power outages have once again affected some consumers in the Kremenets district,” the statement reads.

It is noted that utility workers are working to address the consequences of the attack and are making every effort to restore power as quickly as possible.

This was reported on Telegram by JSC “Ternopiloblenergo.”

As a reminder, the Russians have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 30 times, resulting in injuries.

One person was killed and 40 others were injured as a result of Russian shelling in the Kherson region.

As a reminder, throughout the day on October 16, Russia attacked Ukraine with more than 300 strike drones of various types, including jet-powered drones, as well as 15 S-8000 “Banderol/Dan-T” missiles.

On the evening of October 16, Russian troops attacked Dnipro. A fire broke out in the suburbs, and a man was killed as a result of the strike.

On the evening of October 16, Russian terrorist forces attacked the main power grid in the Rivne region. As a result, a large number of people in Rivne and the surrounding region lost power.

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