CNN: Ukraine has run out of Patriot interceptor missiles — Jerusalem Post

Ukraine has run out of interceptor missiles for U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems. CNN reported this, citing a source familiar with the situation, The Jerusalem Post writes.

Zelensky’s statements on sanctions

The report emerged amid public disputes between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Zelensky said that Trump’s decision to grant exemptions from Russia-related sanctions and tariffs could encourage Moscow to continue attacks against Ukraine.

In a post on X, the Ukrainian president called the decision wrong and said it “certainly helps only the Russians.” According to the publication, an order signed by Trump on Friday evening provided exemptions from key sanctions and tariffs, including duties on goods from Russia and penalties for purchasing its oil and gas. These measures were due to take effect the following week under the Graham Act, which Trump signed last month. The U.S. president explained the decision by citing the national interests of the United States.

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Possible meeting during the G20

Zelensky also said that Ukraine, the United States and Russia could hold a meeting during the G20 summit in the United States. The summit, involving the United States and Russia but not Ukraine, is scheduled to take place in Miami in December. At the same time, according to Zelensky, neither Washington nor Moscow has yet confirmed the meeting, and the talks could also take place in one of the European countries.

Starlink restrictions

Separately, Zelensky said that Ukraine cannot use interception systems against attacks by Russian drones because of Starlink speed limitations. Kyiv is discussing this issue with U.S. officials. According to the president, Ukrainian representatives were told that the restrictions were related to technical problems. During Starlink testing in the European Union, no such problems were recorded, and the system operated at a higher speed.

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