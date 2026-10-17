A map showing the movements of Russian drones and missiles has appeared in the Air Raid Alert app

A map showing the estimated movement of enemy drones and missiles is now available in the “Air Raid Alert” app. This new feature allows users to track the likely directions of movement of aerial targets.

This is a joint project of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the Ministry of Defense, the Ukrainian Air Force, and Ukrainian IT companies.

During air attacks, every minute counts for people’s safety. Therefore, it is important for people to have quick access to information verified by the military, rather than wasting time searching for reports from unverified sources.

“Important! The map does not show the exact location of targets in real time. If an air raid alert is issued, you must immediately proceed to a shelter and remain there until the all-clear is given,” emphasized Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi.

As a result of Russian shelling in the Kherson region, one person was killed and 40 more residents were wounded.

As a reminder, throughout the day on October 16, Russia attacked Ukraine with more than 300 strike drones of various types, including jet-powered drones, as well as 15 S-8000 “Banderole/Dan-T” missiles.

On the evening of October 16, Russian troops attacked Dnipro. A fire broke out in the suburbs, and a man was killed as a result of the strike.

On the evening of October 16, Russian terrorist forces attacked the main power grid in the Rivne region. As a result, a large number of people in Rivne and the surrounding region lost power.

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