In Chernihiv, a Russian drone struck the grounds of an educational institution

A Russian drone attacked the grounds of an educational institution in Chernihiv. A security guard who was on site was injured during the strike. Initially, the head of the Military Administration reported that a Russian UAV had struck the grounds of one of the city’s educational institutions. “According to preliminary information, an enemy UAV struck the grounds of one of the city’s educational institutions,” Bryzhynskyi wrote.

He later clarified that a security guard at the school sustained minor injuries as a result of the Russian attack. Medical personnel examined the man and provided him with the necessary assistance directly at the scene. The victim declined hospitalization. No further details regarding the consequences of the strike have been provided in the city military administration’s reports at this time. This was reported by Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, on his Telegram channel.

Russian troops attacked the Lyubetska and Novhorod-Siverskyi communities in the Chernihiv region. A woman was injured when a drone struck a courtyard, and residential buildings and a car were damaged in several settlements. The previous evening, Russian drones also attacked Novhorod-Siverskyi, where a farm building caught fire.