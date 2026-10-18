Electric transit service has resumed in Vinnytsia following a blackout

In Vinnytsia, public transit has returned to its routes following the blackout. Currently, public transit is operating on the weekend schedule. According to him, the number of vehicles deployed on the routes matches what was planned for this schedule. “Public transit in Vinnytsia is operating on the weekend schedule. We have deployed the number of vehicles that were planned,” Morgunov wrote.

At the same time, the power supply situation in the city remains challenging. Utility workers continue to work on stabilizing the power grid and restoring its normal operation. The mayor urged Vinnytsia residents to use electricity sparingly, especially during power restoration. “Circumstances remain difficult, so it is important to continue using electricity sparingly, especially when power is being restored,” he emphasized.

Residents are also advised to stock up on water in advance. It is advisable to have drinking and non-potable water at home in case of water supply disruptions. Electric public transportation in Vinnytsia is already operating, though for now it is running on a weekend schedule. The city continues to deal with the aftermath of the power outage, and the stability of the power supply depends on the work of utility workers. Mayor Serhiy Morgunov reported this on his Telegram channel.

Due to a Russian attack on the night of Saturday, October 17, Vinnytsia was left without power. Experts are assessing the extent of the damage; it is currently unknown when power will be restored.