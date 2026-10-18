In the Poltava region, a strike on the company's premises was recorded

Russian troops attacked a facility in the Poltava district of Poltava Oblast. Strikes were recorded on its grounds. “A strike on the grounds of one of the facilities was recorded in the Poltava district,” wrote the head of the Regional Military Administration. According to preliminary data, no one was injured as a result of the attack. There is currently no information on the extent of the damage or other consequences of the strike.

Details regarding the consequences of the Russian attack are being clarified. This was reported by Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, on his Telegram channel.

As a result of the Russian attack on Poltava, one person was killed and at least two others were injured. Private residential buildings were also damaged.

As a result of the Russian attack on Poltava, three people were injured. A school, residential buildings, and cars were also damaged.