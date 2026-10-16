Russia attacked Dnipro; a major fire broke out in the city: one person has died

Russian troops attacked Dnipro on the evening of October 16. A fire broke out in the suburbs, and one man was killed in the attack.

According to preliminary reports, four more people were injured.

Emergency services are on the scene. The circumstances of the attack and details about the consequences are being clarified.

Source: Oleksandr Ganza, Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14 in Lutsk, a fire broke out at an oil depot after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

A soldier described how nearly his entire family was killed following a Russian strike on Radushne.

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