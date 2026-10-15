Ukraine plans to significantly ramp up its operation aimed at disrupting Russian airports. Ukrainian officials involved in developing the plan told *The Atlantic* about this.

Currently, Ukrainian forces are using long-range drones near airports, forcing Russian aviation authorities to temporarily close runways. No direct strikes on aviation infrastructure have been carried out as part of this tactic so far.

According to data cited by the publication, between October 3 and 9, 345 flights were canceled at Moscow airports, and nearly 4,000 were delayed. Flight restrictions were also reported on October 10 and 14.

The next phase of the operation, codenamed M&M, may involve the use of drones equipped with artificial intelligence capable of bypassing Russian air defenses and directly attacking airports, according to the publication’s sources.

One official claims that such a drone has already been used in combat operations in the Donbas. At the same time, development is ongoing, and, according to him, these drones have not yet been used against Russian airports.

Source: The Atlantic

Trump explained why he avoids calling Putin a dictator.

As a reminder, Zelenskyy stated that he feels betrayed by Trump’s deal with Putin regarding diesel fuel.

Musk and Trump Have Left Ukraine at the Mercy of Russia — The Telegraph

Ukrainian negotiators have invited U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, to a meeting in Brussels in the coming days. According to sources, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also expected to attend.

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