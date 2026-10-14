Ukraine has updated its list of Russian propagandists and supporters of the war

The National Security and Defense Council’s Center for Countering Disinformation, in collaboration with the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, has added seven Russian public figures from the fields of culture, media, and sports to the War&Sanctions lists. According to Ukrainian authorities, they campaigned for the “United Russia” party during the so-called elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation and have justified the war against Ukraine.

Among the newly listed individuals are:

Sergey Karjakin—a grandmaster and pseudo-senator from occupied Crimea who runs the propaganda projects “Chess Diplomacy in Russian Homes” and the “Chess for Our Own” tournament for the occupiers;

Vyacheslav Fetisov — a Soviet and Russian hockey player and deputy of the Russian State Duma who lobbies for the interests of Russian athletes and advocates for their return to the international arena under the Russian flag and to the Russian national anthem;

Anna Osipova (Yuta)—a singer and actress with the Russian Army Theater who glorifies participants in the war against Ukraine in her songs.

In total, the “Kremlin’s Megaphones” and “Champions of Terror” sections on the War&Sanctions portal already contain information on more than 450 individuals involved in propaganda and influence operations.

We call on the international community to impose targeted sanctions against representatives of the Russian Federation’s propaganda apparatus and the aggressor state’s sports lobby.

Source: CPD

Earlier, Anahit Khoperia was appointed acting head of the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Prior to this, Andriy Kovalenko, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, had resigned.

The Center for Countering Disinformation believes that the Russian Federation’s strikes on border crossing points have not only military but also informational objectives. This was stated by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation.

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