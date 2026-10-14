Kremenchuk is under attack by Russian forces

Kremenchuk, in the Poltava region, is under attack by Russian forces.

"Kremenchuk is under enemy attack. Air defense systems are active," Dyakivnych wrote.

He urged residents of Kremenchuk and the surrounding area not to ignore air raid sirens and to remain in shelters until the all-clear is given.

This was reported by Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

The number of casualties following the Russian Federation’s attack on Kremenchuk has risen to 34.

As a reminder, at least two people were killed in Kyiv as a result of the nighttime attack.

Russia struck Zaporizhzhia’s transportation infrastructure.

Russia also struck Dnipro with ballistic missiles, damaging a facility.

Read us on