A civilian infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia was damaged as a result of an enemy attack.

Damage was observed at the site, and emergency services are working to address the situation.

No reports of casualties have been received so far.

Source: Vinnytsia Regional State Administration

Earlier, shelling caused disruptions to the water supply in Kyiv’s Pecherskyi district.

As a reminder, Russia has damaged several energy facilities in Kyiv.

Prior to that, the Russians launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv; a hit on a 9-story building was confirmed.

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