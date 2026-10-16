Russia, an aggressor state, attacked a supermarket in Ukraine’s Odesa region with a Shahed strike drone. At least three people were injured, and the store building and cars were damaged, RMF24 reports. At the time of publication, there had been no reports of fatalities. A video of the moment of the strike also appeared online.

Rescuers are working at the scene

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelensky reported the attack. According to him, all necessary emergency services are working at the scene and providing assistance to those affected.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Zelensky stated that Russia continues to attack residential buildings, stores, energy facilities and other critical infrastructure in Ukraine. He called on partners to help Ukraine defend itself against such strikes.

Peskov’s statement on diesel fuel

RMF24 also cites a statement by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, who said that Russian diesel fuel had begun reaching global markets. According to the outlet, Zelensky linked this statement to a fuel agreement concluded by U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on October 9.

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