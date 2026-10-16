The Russian Federation, an aggressor state, attacked the Kirovohrad region with more than 360 drones overnight. According to The Guardian, three people were killed and another six were injured as a result of the strike.

Head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration Andrii Raikovych said that Russian troops deliberately targeted critical infrastructure, transport enterprises, logistics facilities and residential buildings. The publication notes that this central region of Ukraine had previously faced less intense attacks than regions located closer to the Russian border.

Strikes on Russian facilities

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is resuming strikes on Russian oil refineries after a short pause. According to him, Kyiv had temporarily refrained from such attacks to demonstrate its readiness for peace negotiations.

The Russian side reported an attack on an oil refinery in the Ryazan region. Local authorities claim that 69 drones and four Flamingo cruise missiles were allegedly launched at the facility. Moscow said that the fire broke out after debris from a drone downed by air defense fell.

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Zelenskyy also said that four Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers had been hit and another two damaged. The Ukrainian military reported that a Neptune cruise missile was used to strike an airfield in Russia's Voronezh region.

Statements on an energy ceasefire

US President Donald Trump had previously announced an allegedly reached energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. At the same time, neither Moscow nor Kyiv said they had agreed to such an arrangement. After Trump's statement, Russia continued large-scale attacks on Ukrainian civilian and energy infrastructure.

Zelenskyy said that Russia used more than 850 Shahed drones against Ukraine during a period when the capabilities of Ukrainian defense were artificially restricted. He linked this, in particular, to restrictions on the use of Starlink and Starshield terminals.

Separately, Romanian President Nicușor Dan said that two Russian drones violated the country's airspace and struck two chemical tankers in Romanian territorial waters near the mouth of the Danube. The vessels caught fire, and rescuers were searching for at least seven missing sailors.

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