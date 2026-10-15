Russia struck a facility in Zaporizhzhia, causing a fire

On the evening of October 15, Russian troops launched an attack on Zaporizhzhia. The strike hit the premises of a private company, where a fire broke out following the attack. According to preliminary reports from regional authorities, there were no casualties.

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia again. On the evening of October 15, a private enterprise was hit, and a fire broke out on its premises. This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Telegram. “A private enterprise was hit, and a fire broke out there,” the head of the Regional Military Administration noted.

A fire broke out at the facility following the strike. Information regarding the extent of the fire and the damage is being verified.

What is known about the consequences of the attack

According to preliminary information from the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, no one was injured as a result of the strike. However, details are still being verified, so information about the consequences of the attack may change. Local media report that the strike occurred near a brewery. However, there is currently no official confirmation of the exact location of the strike.

At the time of publication, details of the attack—including the type of weapon used and the extent of the damage—had not been reported. Zaporizhzhia and the region are regularly subjected to Russian attacks. During such strikes, industrial facilities, residential buildings, and other civilian infrastructure sustain damage. This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

A man who was pulled from the rubble of a destroyed building in Zaporizhzhia on October 14 died in the hospital from his injuries.

On October 14, Russian troops struck residential areas in Zaporizhzhia. Several streets in the city’s Voznesenivskyi district, a predominantly private-sector neighborhood, were hit. There are casualties, and buildings have been damaged.

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia, striking residential areas in the private sector. “The Russians attacked residential areas in Zaporizhzhia,” Semikin wrote.

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