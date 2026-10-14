Russia accused Ukraine of striking two oil refineries

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak stated that on October 14, 2026, drones attacked two Russian oil refineries in the Saratov and Ryazan regions.

According to information from the Russian Ministry of Energy and relevant companies, strikes were carried out against facilities in the fuel and energy sector in both regions. The specific consequences of the strikes and the extent of damage to the plants’ processing equipment are currently being assessed.

Source: The Moscow Times.

As a reminder, the U.S. is threatening to cut off intelligence sharing with Ukraine due to the strikes on Russian oil refineries.

For now, Ukraine continues to receive intelligence from the United States. Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga announced this on October 13.

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