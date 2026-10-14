A Zelenskyy adviser denied reports of strikes on two oil refineries in Russia

Dmytro Lytvyn, an adviser to the President of Ukraine, stated that Ukraine did not attack two Russian oil refineries last night, despite reports from the Russian side that they had been struck.

Source: Dmytro Lytvyn

Ukraine is ready for a mutual energy ceasefire with Russia; however, the proposed terms could limit Kyiv’s ability to strike Russian energy infrastructure without ensuring adequate protection for Ukrainian power plants. Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have warned of such risks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The parties discussed Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, the prospects for an energy truce, and preparations for a meeting of the “coalition of the willing.”

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