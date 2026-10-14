President Volodymyr Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the General Staff dedicated to recruiting foreign volunteers into the Ukrainian Defense Forces. As a result of the meeting, a timeline was set for the launch of a new recruitment center, and approaches to basic military training for foreign nationals were determined.

This was reported by military correspondent Yuriy Butusov.

According to him, a new recruitment center for foreigners is scheduled to open in November as part of the Ukrainian National Guard.

The Ministry of Defense and the General Staff propose introducing a 58-day basic general military training (BGMT) course, while the “Charter” Corps supports a 21-day intensive course. Zelenskyy instructed that both options be implemented.

During the meeting, they also identified the responsible parties and set deadlines for providing the program with funding and organizational support.

Butusov emphasized that currently only a small portion of foreign volunteers who wish to join the defense of Ukraine are able to come. In his view, the process requires systematic organization and scaling up.

Source: Yuriy Butusov

On the night of October 14, SpaceX imposed speed limits on Starlink terminals for the StarShield military service package. This was reported by electronic warfare specialist Serhiy Flash, who specified that the current limit is 100 miles per hour (about 161 km/h). According to Serhiy Sternenko, an activist, volunteer, and former advisor to the Minister of Defense, this disruption caused several important missions to fail.

In the Huliaipole sector, units of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces experienced problems with Starlink connectivity on the night of October 14 due to data transmission speed limitations. This affected the control of drones and led to the cancellation of some combat missions.

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