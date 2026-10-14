Users across Russia are reporting disruptions in banking apps and online services following a drone attack on Sberbank’s data center in Balakovo, Saratov Oblast, Russia.

According to data from DownDetector and “Sboy.rf,” the issues have affected Sberbank’s platforms, its GigaChat neural network, and the associated grocery delivery service “Samokat,” where users can no longer place orders.

In addition, complaints are being received regarding the operations of Rostelecom, MTS, Megafon T2, the hosting provider Reg.ru, and the Kontur digital ecosystem for businesses. At Tochka Bank, online banking and the “Business Online” service are unavailable. Mail.ru services are experiencing disruptions, including cloud storage, as well as VK, Rosselkhozbank, Alfa-Bank, VTB, the Ozon marketplace, the Avito classifieds platform, and Gosuslugi.

Alexander Vedyakhin, First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Sberbank, confirmed the attack on the data center but stated that all systems and services are “operating normally” and that no employees were harmed. Amid these events, the bank’s stock fell by nearly 0.7%.

Sberbank’s data center is still under construction but is already partially operational. It was previously reported that it is set to become one of the largest data centers in Russia and will host the services of the state digital platform, DerzhTech. The project is estimated to cost 122.2 billion rubles.

This is according to reports from Russian propaganda media.

Russia has begun suspending services for Visa foreign currency and multicurrency cards.

As a reminder, Russia has once again announced the possible complete phase-out of cards from the international payment systems Visa and Mastercard, explaining that they no longer serve their intended purpose in the domestic market. The Central Bank of the Russian Federation states that such cards have effectively lost their purpose and are expected to gradually disappear from circulation, although the process may be phased.

It has been revealed what the new package of EU sanctions against Russia includes.

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