Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that support for Ukraine is a necessary condition for achieving peace. According to her, an end to Ukrainian resistance would mean the occupation of the country and the resurgence of Moscow’s imperial ambitions.

Speaking in parliament on the eve of the EU summit, Meloni emphasized that Russia, having failed to achieve its desired results on the front lines, is intensifying its attacks on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure. She accused the Kremlin of attempting to subdue Ukrainians through terror, cold, and darkness.

The Italian prime minister stated that it is precisely the courage of Ukrainians and the support of the West that are helping to hold back the Russian advance. In her view, support for Kyiv does not contradict peace negotiations but rather creates the conditions for them.

“Surrender is not peace. It is conquest,” Meloni emphasized, adding that she does not miss the Soviet tanks that crushed the uprisings in Prague and Budapest, nor does she miss the Berlin Wall.

Separately, she criticized a possible U.S. deal with Russia regarding the supply of diesel fuel. According to Meloni, such an agreement could provide Moscow with additional funds to continue the war and weaken the pressure of sanctions.

Italy, she said, supports a just peace, increased pressure on Russia, and an energy truce. Meloni also thanked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his willingness to halt attacks on energy infrastructure.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that her government is not changing its position on supporting Ukraine. In her words, the surrender of a country fighting for its freedom cannot be considered peace.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated in Milan that at the upcoming European Council meeting, she will personally raise the issue of greater budgetary flexibility again due to inflation and high energy prices.

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