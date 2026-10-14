On October 14, Russian forces once again carried out an airstrike on a residential area in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast. The attack resulted in fatalities, and four more people were injured.

Six apartment buildings were damaged; in one of them, the stairwell from the first to the ninth floors was completely destroyed. During emergency rescue operations, emergency responders discovered and recovered human remains, which were handed over to National Police officers for identification, according to the State Emergency Service.

In total, rescue workers, together with municipal crews, cleared away 300 metric tons of building debris. Further work will continue subject to the security situation.

The shelling also caused fires in a store and in the residential area, where four private homes and garages were on fire. Firefighters extinguished all the fires, which covered a total area of 540 square meters.

Source: State Emergency Service.

Russia attacked Kramatorsk with drones; one woman was killed and four people were wounded.

As a reminder, Russia struck a residential building in Zaporizhzhia, resulting in casualties.

Earlier, an explosion occurred in Odesa during a Russian attack.

In Sumy, a Russian FPV drone damaged three cars.

Photo: The State Emergency Service showed the aftermath of the nighttime Russian attack on Kyiv.

In the Pecherskyi district of the capital, debris from a drone fell into the courtyard of a private building.

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