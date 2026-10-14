Zelenskyy Responds to Russian Strike on Lutsk: Six Dead

Six people were killed and 13 others were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Lutsk.

A “Shahed”-type drone damaged civilian infrastructure, including a residential building and a store.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and stated that Russia continues to deliberately terrorize Ukrainians.

According to the head of state, these new strikes follow a massive nighttime attack on energy infrastructure, the aftermath of which is still being addressed in Kyiv, the Kyiv region, and the Kharkiv region. At the same time, Russia is launching new waves of drones.

Zelenskyy called on international partners to increase pressure on Moscow, impose sanctions, and provide Ukraine with assistance to protect its population.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

In Lutsk, State Emergency Service units have completed search-and-rescue operations at the site of a Russian drone strike. The final death toll stands at six people, and the number of injured has risen to 13, including one child.

On October 14, Russian troops struck residential areas in Zaporizhzhia. Several streets in the city’s Voznesenivskyi district, where private homes are located, were hit. There are wounded, and houses have been damaged.