Throughout the day on October 14, Russian occupation forces launched nearly 40 attacks on the Nikopol, Kryvyi Rih, Synelnykiv, and Samariv districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The enemy used drones, artillery, and guided aerial bombs in these attacks.

According to Oleksandr Ganzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, one person was killed as a result of the enemy shelling. In the Nikopol district, the district center, as well as the Marganetsk, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovsk communities, came under fire, resulting in damage to private residential buildings, infrastructure facilities, and civilian vehicles.

In addition, private homes were damaged in the Zelenodolsk community of the Kryvyi Rih district and in two communities in the Synelnykivka district, while a fire broke out in the Pishchanska community of the Samarivka district after a direct hit.

Source: a Telegram post by Oleksandr Ganzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration.

Russia attacked Kramatorsk with drones, killing one woman and wounding four people.

As a reminder, Russia struck a residential building in Zaporizhzhia, resulting in casualties.

Earlier, an explosion occurred in Odesa during a Russian attack.

In Sumy, a Russian FPV drone damaged three cars.

Photo: The State Emergency Service showed the aftermath of the nighttime Russian attack on Kyiv.

In the Pechersk district of the capital, debris from a drone fell into the courtyard of a private building.

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