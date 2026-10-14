In Lutsk, units of the State Emergency Service have completed search and rescue operations at the site of a Russian drone strike. The final death toll stands at six, and the number of injured has risen to 13, including one child.

According to the State Emergency Service, one of the injured is in critical condition at a hospital. The main damage and fire occurred on the premises of the “Eurogurt” wholesale store, where the bodies of five victims were found; another person died from their injuries at a medical facility. In addition, a nine-story residential building on Sobornosti Avenue was damaged by the blast wave and debris.

Source: State Emergency Service.

In Lutsk, the number of civilian casualties and injuries has risen as a result of yet another attack by Russian drones. As of 4:00 p.m. on October 14, 2026, six people were reported dead and 10 injured.

On October 14, Russian forces struck residential areas in Zaporizhzhia. Several streets in the city’s Voznesenivskyi district, home to private residences, were targeted. There are injured people, and houses have been damaged.

As a reminder, Russia damaged several energy facilities in Kyiv.

Prior to this, the Russians launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv, with one strike confirmed to have hit a 9-story building.

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