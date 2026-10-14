Trump Is Not Responding to Russian Attacks on U.S. Companies in Ukraine — CNN

Russia has intensified its attacks on facilities belonging to American companies in Ukraine, including Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, McDonald’s, and Oreo. Meanwhile, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has not commented on these strikes but is calling on Kyiv to stop attacking Russian oil infrastructure.

According to Andy Gunder, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine, Russian missiles and drones have damaged facilities linked to American businesses. He emphasized that Washington is not responding to these attacks, despite the fact that American investors and companies are suffering losses.

In early September, a Russian drone attacked a Coca-Cola plant near Kyiv. On September 25, a strike destroyed a warehouse used by McDonald’s, after which the company’s restaurants operated with a limited menu. PepsiCo also confirmed damage to a production facility in the Mykolaiv region.

Several Democratic members of Congress have called on the White House to respond more forcefully to Russian strikes and to protect the interests of American businesses in Ukraine.

At the same time, the Trump administration demanded that Kyiv stop striking Russian energy infrastructure, citing, among other things, the impact on fuel prices and U.S. investments. According to CNN, the U.S. also threatened to restrict intelligence sharing and the supply of ammunition to Ukraine if such attacks continued.

Gunder reported that the American Chamber of Commerce had requested a meeting with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to discuss the situation of American companies in Ukraine. However, no response to the request was received.

Source: CNN

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