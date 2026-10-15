Russia attacked the Carpathian region with jet-powered drones; explosions were heard in Kolomyia

On the morning of October 15, explosions were heard in Kolomyia, Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, during an air raid alert. The Russian military launched jet-powered drones toward the city.

The air raid alert in the Ivano-Frankivsk region was first announced at 4:02 a.m. on the morning of October 15. Meanwhile, Russian military jet-powered drones had been attempting to reach western Ukraine all night long. The Air Force reported the threat to the Carpathian region.

At least one of the enemy drones reached the city of Kolomyia, where an explosion was heard. The sounds of air defense systems in operation were also heard.

There has been no information yet on the consequences of the attack on the Ivano-Frankivsk region last night. As of this writing, the threat has passed—the all-clear has been given—but a massive drone raid across Ukraine continues.

Debris from the downed drone fell onto the grounds of one of the local businesses—Mayor Bohdan Stanislavskyi reported this on Facebook at 5:40 a.m. Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries.

Source: Suspilne

On the evening of Wednesday, October 14, apartments in two high-rise buildings in Odesa were damaged as a result of a Russian strike. There were no casualties, according to Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration.

Power outages were reported in Kyiv and seven regions due to Russian attacks.

As a result of a Russian attack on the night of October 14, all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants were hit, as well as critical energy infrastructure in the Kyiv region. In the capital, the number of fatalities and injuries rose following strikes on residential areas.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Lutsk after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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