Russia plans to launch strikes against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure to trigger a large-scale humanitarian crisis. According to The New York Times, the main targets of Russian attacks are expected to be Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa. The goal of these strikes is to cut off electricity and heating to these cities.

The publication notes that, according to Russian documents intercepted by Ukrainian intelligence agencies, Moscow intends to significantly restrict basic public utilities in key regional centers.

Russia expects to destroy Ukraine’s power grid through massive strikes within just one month.

The enemy seeks to completely cut off water, electricity, and heating to three major cities—Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa.

As the publication notes, the required number of weapons roughly corresponds to the average number of ballistic missiles and drones that breach Ukraine’s air defense each month.

These conclusions are based on an analysis of data from the Ukrainian Air Force.

To achieve this, the aggressor plans to deploy about 70 ballistic missiles, 720 long-range drones, and 150 guided aerial bombs.

The attacks will target not only thermal and hydroelectric power plants but also distribution substations near nuclear power plants and water supply facilities.

According to media reports, Ukrainian officials have already shared this information with their European partners.

“Our partners, like us, were shocked by his cynicism—this cold, terrorist calculation of how to destroy our energy sector,” said Ukrainian Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal, commenting on the intercepted enemy plans.

To mitigate the consequences of possible attacks, Ukrainian energy officials spent months building protective structures around critical facilities.

In addition, work was carried out to repair damaged equipment and install gas turbines to decentralize power generation.

At the same time, experts emphasize that due to prolonged shelling, the country’s power grid remains highly vulnerable, so maintaining its integrity during massive attacks will be extremely difficult.

This is reported with reference to The New York Times.

Video: Five regions of Ukraine are without power due to shelling and combat operations.

As a reminder, Russia may attempt to cut Ukraine off from its nuclear power plants and cause a large-scale blackout.

Power outages caused by Russian attacks were recorded in Kyiv and seven regions.

As a result of a Russian attack on the night of October 14, all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants were hit, as well as critical energy infrastructure in the Kyiv region. The number of dead and wounded in the capital has risen following strikes on residential areas.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Lutsk after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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