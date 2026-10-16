Russian propaganda is circulating a fake statement purportedly issued by the Kramatorsk City Military Administration regarding the seizure of property for the benefit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The city council has officially denied this information.

The Center for Countering Disinformation reported that the Kramatorsk City Military Administration has neither issued nor disseminated any documents regarding the seizure of property for the benefit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the Center, such disinformation campaigns are aimed at sowing fear among the civilian population, discrediting the Ukrainian military, and undermining trust in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Center urged the public not to trust unverified reports and to rely on official sources of information.

Earlier, Russian propaganda began spreading a false story about a hired actor at the sites of shelling in Ukraine.

In addition, Russian propaganda has intensified its disinformation campaign surrounding the tragedy in Bucha, targeting a Western audience. In this way, the enemy is attempting to divert the international community’s attention from the escalating terror against Ukraine’s civilian population.

FBI Director Kash Patel refuted media reports regarding his alleged visit to Russia on October 14, calling such publications fake news.

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