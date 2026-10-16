Video: Putin Orders Continued Massive Strikes on Ukraine

On October 16, Russia launched massive strikes against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, and these attacks are expected to continue.

This was stated by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

He also emphasized that the capture of Donbas remains Russia’s main objective.

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A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava, causing injuries.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14 in Lutsk, a fire broke out at an oil depot after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

A soldier described the death of nearly his entire family following a Russian strike on Radushne.

As a reminder, a Russian missile killed a large family in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

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