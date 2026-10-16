Cleanup efforts are underway following the Russian missile strike on the Trypilska and Zmiivska thermal power plants.

According to Centrenergo, employees at both plants have joined forces to address the damage caused by the attack and carry out the necessary restoration work.

The company also thanked the State Emergency Service rescuers for their prompt response, courage, and selfless work during the cleanup efforts.

Source: PJSC “Centrenergo”

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14 in Lutsk, a fire broke out at an oil depot after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

A soldier described the death of nearly his entire family following a Russian strike on Radushne.

As a reminder, a Russian missile killed a large family in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

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