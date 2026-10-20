Russia attacked Ukraine with 165 drones; strikes were recorded at 30 locations

On the night of October 19–20, Russian forces launched 165 attack drones at Ukraine, including 105 jet-powered drones. Ukrainian air defenses shot down or neutralized 115 targets, but hits were recorded at 30 locations, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

The attack began at 6:00 p.m. on October 19. The Russians launched Shahed, S8000 Banderole/Dan-T, “Gerbera,” and “Parody”-type decoy drones.

The drones were launched from the directions of Orel, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia. They were also launched from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Crimea (Chauda, Gvardeyskoye) and from the waters of the Sea of Azov.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m., air defense forces had shot down or neutralized 115 drones. Among them were Shahed drones (73 of which were jet-powered), “Gerbera,” and other types of unmanned aerial vehicles.

Another 20 attack drones were still in the air at that time. Combat operations are ongoing.

Impacts were recorded at 30 locations. Debris from the downed drones fell at 13 locations.

Source: Air Force

We should add that three people were killed when a drone crashed onto a road near Chabaniv.

As a reminder, on October 20, a Russian “Shahed”-type jet drone was shot down over Hatne in the Kyiv region. Following this, reports emerged of a UAV crashing onto a road and cars catching fire.

On the morning of October 20, Kyiv Metro trains resumed service on the Red Line between the “Akademmistechko” and “Lisova” stations.

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