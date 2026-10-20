One person was killed and seven were injured in Kyiv as a result of Russian attacks

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv today, October 20, one person was killed and seven others were injured. Five of the injured were hospitalized.

In the Holosiivskyi district, debris fell on a medical facility.

An enemy drone also crashed near a gas station on the border between Kyiv and the Kyiv region. The incident resulted in one fatality and several injuries.

The Russian attack on the capital continues. Details regarding the consequences of the shelling are still being confirmed.

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This was reported by the capital’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko.

In Kyiv on the afternoon of October 20, during an air raid alert, an enemy drone was reported to have struck a medical facility, and debris was reported to have fallen near residential buildings. This was reported by the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko.

On the night of October 20, Russian troops launched attack drones at the Volyn region nearly every hour. Kovel was hit hardest, where a private service station, a truck parking lot, and warehouse facilities on the “Epicenter” premises were damaged. According to preliminary data, there were no fatalities or injuries.

On the night of October 20, Russian troops attacked the Zhytomyr region, striking railway and civilian infrastructure facilities. The strikes caused fires at the sites.

As a reminder, on October 20, a Russian “Shahed”-type jet drone was shot down near Hatne in the Kyiv region. Following this, reports emerged of a UAV crashing onto a road and setting cars on fire.

On the morning of October 20, Kyiv Metro trains resumed service on the Red Line between the “Akademmistechko” and “Lisova” stations.

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