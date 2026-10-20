Andrei Sushenstov, a member of the Expert Council under the Russian Security Council, stated that the U.S. had allegedly betrayed Ukraine and its European partners by deciding to withdraw from the Ukrainian crisis and shift its focus to East Asia.

According to him, Washington used Ukraine in its confrontation with Russia and subsequently shifted the responsibility for supporting Kyiv to its European allies. Sushenstov called these actions “treacherous.”

He also stated that the war is in its final stages but could last anywhere from several months to several years. According to him, Russia is banking on exhausting its opponents’ resources.

Previously, Kremlin officials had accused the Joe Biden administration of allegedly betraying Ukraine. Following Donald Trump’s return to power, Moscow’s rhetoric toward Washington has become more conciliatory.

European leaders are considering the possibility of direct negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and are discussing two potential scenarios for ending the war in Ukraine. One scenario involves a freeze on hostilities along the current front line, while the other involves ceding the remainder of the Donbas to Russia in exchange for Ukraine’s potential accession to NATO.

U.S. President Donald Trump accused Volodymyr Zelenskyy of being unwilling to end the war. The American leader stated that, in his opinion, the Ukrainian president has not sought an end to hostilities either now or in the past.

More than half of Ukrainians—56%—believe the war will not end before the second half of 2027. At the same time, 62% of those surveyed said they are prepared to endure the war for as long as necessary.

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