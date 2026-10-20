In occupied Donetsk, a data center that supported telephone service, the Internet, and telecommunications infrastructure in the occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast was attacked overnight. The facility sustained significant damage as a result of the strike.

According to Andriushchenko, the data center at 60 Postyshev Street in Donetsk was attacked. The infrastructure of the telecommunications operators “Ugletelekom” and “Eleccom” was located there.

“Donetsk. Some great news. The data center at 60 Postyshev Street is out of commission. Overnight, the “Ugletelekom” and “Eleccom” data centers—which serve as the main telecommunications operators in occupied Donetsk Oblast—were attacked. The company provides telephone services, internet access, and telecommunications infrastructure,” wrote Petro Andriushchenko.

He also emphasized the extent of the damage, stating that following the nighttime attack in Donetsk, “the data center no longer exists.”

Thus, the strike could have affected the operation of the telecommunications infrastructure that provided communication and internet access in the occupied part of Donetsk Oblast. No information is currently available regarding the extent of possible network disruptions.

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This was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of the Occupation, on Telegram.

On October 19 and during the night of October 20, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes against military facilities of the Russian army. The strikes targeted a command post, a repair unit, logistics depots, and enemy troop concentrations in the Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions.

As a result of previous strikes on Russian territory, damage to a number of facilities in the enemy’s fuel and energy complex has been confirmed. These include, in particular, the “Samara” Linear Production and Dispatch Station (LPDS) in the Samara region and the “Astrakhan” gas processing plant in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation.

As a reminder, on October 2 and during the night of October 3, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes against a number of key facilities belonging to the Russian occupation forces. Among the targets hit were a storage, preparation, and launch site for attack drones, a command post, a river crossing, and a repair base.

Starting in the evening of September 29, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out strikes against key military facilities of the Russian occupiers. Among the targets hit were a drone depot, a command and observation post, and enemy support facilities, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Operators from the 413th SBS “Raid” Regiment struck a Russian BM-27 “Uragan” multiple-launch rocket system in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The strike was carried out by Ukrainian drone operators.

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