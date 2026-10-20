Ukrainian intelligence officers captured three Africans and three Russians in the Donetsk region

Scouts from the 3rd Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured six occupiers during an assault on Russian positions in the area of Lypove, Zelenaya Dolina, and Kolodyazi in Donetsk Oblast. Three of them turned out to be African mercenaries who spoke only English, so communication with them took place in English.

A released first-person video shows the soldiers advancing through wooded terrain, clearing bunkers, and searching for cover. In one scene, the scouts cleared the rubble of a destroyed dugout to retrieve a wounded Russian soldier, jokingly calling the operation “Archaeologist.”

All captured occupiers were added to the exchange pool for the return of Ukrainian defenders.

Source: Censor.NET.

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