Rivne and part of the region were left without power following a Russian attack

On the evening of October 16, Russian terrorist forces attacked the main power grid in the Rivne region. As a result, a large number of people in Rivne and the surrounding region lost power.

“As a result of a Russian drone attack on the main power grid of NPC ‘Ukrenergo,’ the energy infrastructure responsible for power supply in the Rivne region was damaged. As a result, widespread power outages are being reported in Rivne and surrounding areas,” according to a statement from “Ukrenergo” on Telegram.

Power utility workers are already working to restore power to consumers using backup systems. Emergency repair work will begin as soon as the security situation allows.

As a reminder, Lutsk has been without power for two days. City authorities are urging residents to prepare for the possibility that the power may be out for at least 24 hours.

Russian troops launched a massive attack on the Rivne region on October 16. One of the high schools in Rivne was hit.

In Varash, Rivne Oblast, students at Lyceum No. 1 began climbing out of the school through first-floor windows during an air raid alert instead of heading to a shelter.





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