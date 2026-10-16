Video: Russian soldier shot himself to avoid being taken prisoner

A report has been published online about a Russian soldier who committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle to avoid being taken prisoner by the Ukrainians.

Russian occupiers are instructed to commit suicide if there is a risk of being taken prisoner.

According to the report, one of the Russian soldiers decided to follow this order and shot himself with his service weapon.

The authors of the post noted ironically that, according to their claims, the Russian command explains to its subordinates the need to avoid capture even at the cost of their own lives, yet fails to provide them with shortened assault rifles.

“The attempt was made immediately, but fate had other plans. Russian occupiers have been thoroughly instructed to take their own lives with a shot to the temple to avoid capture. However, their command did not bother to equip the troops with shortened assault rifles suitable for such purposes,” the video caption reads.

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A report has been published online about a Russian soldier who committed suicide by shooting himself with an assault rifle to avoid being taken prisoner by Ukrainian forces.

Earlier, a Russian soldier, after attempting to surrender to Ukrainian defenders, was struck by an FPV drone operated by his own forces. Despite this, soldiers from the motorized infantry battalion of the 42nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Hero of Ukraine Valeriy Gudzi rescued the wounded invader and evacuated him from the battlefield using a ground-based robotic system (GRS).

Over the past 24 hours, 260 combat engagements took place on the front lines between Ukrainian defenders and Russian troops. The highest number of enemy assaults was recorded in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors.

On the evening of Wednesday, October 14, a Russian strike in Odesa damaged apartments in two high-rise buildings. There were no casualties, according to Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration.

Power outages were reported in Kyiv and seven regions due to Russian attacks.

As a result of a Russian attack on the night of October 14, all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants were hit, as well as critical energy infrastructure in the Kyiv region. The number of dead and wounded in the capital rose following strikes on residential areas.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Lutsk after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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