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News War with the russian federation

Russia attacked Bakhmach in the Chernihiv region with "Bandera" missiles; there is damage and casualties

UA NEWS 16 October 2026 13:59
Russia attacked Bakhmach in the Chernihiv region with "Bandera" missiles; there is damage and casualties

On Friday morning, Russian troops attacked Bakhmach in the Chernihiv region with “Banderole”-type munitions. The strike caused extensive damage, and four people sought medical attention.

 

Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, reported that Russian troops attacked Bakhmach with “Banderole”-type munitions that morning.

“This morning, the enemy struck Bakhmach with ‘Banderole’ munitions. Two hits—one in a residential area and one on an office building. There is extensive damage in the city.”

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According to him, four people have reportedly sought medical attention so far. All emergency services are on the scene.

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Chaus also recalled that on October 15, the occupiers twice attacked a village in the Novhorod-Siverskyi community with “Molniya”-type drones. As a result of the explosions, a farm building was completely destroyed.

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As a reminder, Russia struck one of Rivne’s largest shopping centers.

Shopping centers have set a new “record” for the number of security alerts.

A Russian Shahed drone attacked a residential area in Rivne; there are casualties.

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