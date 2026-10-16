Russia attacked Bakhmach in the Chernihiv region with "Bandera" missiles; there is damage and casualties

On Friday morning, Russian troops attacked Bakhmach in the Chernihiv region with “Banderole”-type munitions. The strike caused extensive damage, and four people sought medical attention.

Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, reported that Russian troops attacked Bakhmach with “Banderole”-type munitions that morning.

“This morning, the enemy struck Bakhmach with ‘Banderole’ munitions. Two hits—one in a residential area and one on an office building. There is extensive damage in the city.”

According to him, four people have reportedly sought medical attention so far. All emergency services are on the scene.

Chaus also recalled that on October 15, the occupiers twice attacked a village in the Novhorod-Siverskyi community with “Molniya”-type drones. As a result of the explosions, a farm building was completely destroyed.

As a reminder, Russia struck one of Rivne’s largest shopping centers.

Shopping centers have set a new “record” for the number of security alerts.

A Russian Shahed drone attacked a residential area in Rivne; there are casualties.

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