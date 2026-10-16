The Ukrainian military struck the $100 million Nebo-U radar station in Russia

On the night of October 16, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a Russian 55Zh6U “Nebo-U” radar station near the village of Magri in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. The estimated cost of such a system is $100 million.

According to the General Staff, the strike caused a fire in the area of the enemy facility.

“Nebo-U” is a long-range, three-coordinate meter-band radar. It is designed to detect and track air targets, including aircraft, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. Taking out such systems reduces the enemy’s ability to control airspace and detect air targets in a timely manner.

The estimated cost of “Nebo-U” is approximately $100 million, according to the General Staff.

On the evening of Wednesday, October 14, apartments in two high-rise buildings in Odesa were damaged as a result of a Russian strike. There were no casualties, according to Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration.

Power outages were reported in Kyiv and seven regions due to Russian attacks.

As a result of a Russian attack overnight on October 14, all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants were hit, as well as critical energy infrastructure in the Kyiv region. The number of dead and wounded in the capital rose following strikes on residential areas.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Lutsk after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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