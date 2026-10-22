According to reports, Elon Musk ordered the operation of Starshield defense systems in Ukraine to be slowed. This was stated in a PBS NewsHour report dedicated to the entrepreneur’s influence on U.S. security interests. The material was released as a video segment, also available for listening.

Report on Starshield

The report on the situation was prepared by PBS NewsHour foreign affairs and defense correspondent Nick Schifrin. In the segment, his report is combined with a discussion of how Musk gained such significant influence over the security interests of the United States.

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Discussion of security influence

Host Amna Nawaz discussed the topic with Charles Galbreath. He is a retired U.S. Air Force colonel who specialized in space operations during 30 years of military service. Galbreath now works at the Mitchell Institute of the Air & Space Forces Association.

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