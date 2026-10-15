Zelenskyy announced the resumption of Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries

Ukraine will resume strikes on Russian oil refineries, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. Details regarding the timing and scale of the upcoming attacks have not yet been provided.

Zelenskyy explained that he had suspended strikes on energy facilities for three days to honor the agreement. At the same time, Moscow continued to strike Ukrainian energy infrastructure and killed more than 100 civilians over the past week.

“The ban has been lifted. We’ve had enough,” said the Ukrainian leader.

The president emphasized that despite the pause, Ukraine received no warnings about ballistic missile launches, and the Starlink restrictions hampered frontline operations and strikes on Russian military targets. He recalled that U.S. officials had threatened the Ukrainian military with blocking intelligence data if strikes on Russian energy infrastructure did not cease. The president rejected the theory of a technical malfunction with Starlink, calling it “deliberate.”

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made these remarks to the Financial Times.

In addition, Zelenskyy outlined three conditions for ending the active phase of the war.

As a reminder, Zelenskyy responded to questions about whether he plans to resign amid calls from Trump.

Zelenskyy also stated that monthly losses among Russian troops have reached 43,000.

Earlier, Zelenskyy concluded an hour-long meeting with Bernam in London.

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