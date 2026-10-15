Russia struck Odesa and damaged apartments in two high-rise buildings

On the evening of Wednesday, October 14, apartments in two high-rise buildings were damaged in Odesa as a result of a Russian strike. There were no casualties, according to Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration.

“Fortunately, there were no casualties in either case,” he wrote on Telegram.

According to him, in the high-rise building hit by the enemy, an apartment on the 17th floor was damaged, and cleanup work has been completed. In another building in the same area, an apartment on the 15th floor was damaged, but no fire broke out.

Air raid sirens also sounded in Odesa overnight, but there were no consequences for the city.

Source: Serhiy Lysak

Power outages were reported in Kyiv and seven regions due to Russian attacks.

As a result of a Russian attack on the night of October 14, all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants were hit, as well as critical energy infrastructure in the Kyiv region. The number of dead and wounded in the capital rose following strikes on residential areas.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Lutsk after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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