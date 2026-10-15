The General Staff reported 260 combat engagements over the past 24 hours and identified the hottest battle zones in Donetsk Oblast

Over the past 24 hours, 260 combat engagements took place on the front lines between Ukrainian defenders and Russian troops. The highest number of enemy assaults was recorded in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors over the past day, the aggressor carried out two assaults, launched one airstrike using one guided bomb, and fired 55 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas, two of which involved the use of multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

In the Southern Slobozhansky sector, Ukrainian units repelled 12 enemy attacks. The invaders attacked in the areas around the settlements of Izbytske, Ternova, Okhrimivka, Chugunivka, Mykolaivka, Rybalchyne, and toward Zakharivka, Chorne, and Mala Vovcha.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attempted 18 times to improve its positions, conducting offensive operations toward Radkivka.

Attempts to breach our defenses were repelled in the Lyman sector, where the occupiers launched seven attacks toward the settlements of Kolodyazi, Lyman, and near Maslyakivka.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy carried out two attacks in the Kryva Luka area.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy did not carry out any assault operations.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 22 attacks were recorded. The invaders carried out offensive operations in the area of the settlement of Kostiantynivka and toward Novoselivka, Mykolaipillia, Novopavlivka, Toretsk, Hruzke, Vilne, and Molodetske.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy carried out 35 attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance toward the settlements of Bilytske, Dorozhne, Novyi Donbas, Chernihivka, Svitle, Dobropillia, Novohryshyne, Hulyve, Serhiivka, Myrne, Molodetske, Muravka, and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched a single assault toward Berezove.

In the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders 16 times. The enemy attempted to advance toward the settlements of Rybne, Ternuvate, Rivne, Vozdvizhivka, Hirke, Verkhnia Tersa, Novoselivka, Huliaipilske, and Omelnyk.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attempted to attack four times toward Pavlivka and Stepnogorsk.

In the Dnipro sector, the occupiers did not carry out any assault operations.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected.

This is stated in the summary of operational information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 8:00 a.m. on October 15.

On the evening of Wednesday, October 14, a Russian strike in Odesa damaged apartments in two high-rise buildings. There were no casualties, according to Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration.

Power outages were reported in Kyiv and seven regions due to Russian attacks.

As a result of a Russian attack overnight on October 14, all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants were hit, as well as critical energy infrastructure in the Kyiv region. In the capital, the number of dead and wounded rose following strikes on residential areas.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Lutsk after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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