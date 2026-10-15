Explosions are being heard in Kyiv; Klitschko has urged residents to take shelter immediately

Explosions were heard in Kyiv on the morning of October 15; air defense forces are operating in the capital. Mayor Vitali Klitschko urged residents to immediately seek shelter.

“Air defense forces are operating in the capital. Stay in safe places!” Vitali Klitschko said.

An air raid alert was declared in Kyiv at 8:24 a.m. Prior to this, the Ukrainian Air Force had warned of Russian drones moving toward the capital.

It should be noted that this is already the third air raid alert in Kyiv since the start of the day.

During an air raid alert, residents of the capital must remain in shelters and follow the recommendations of security services.

On the night of Thursday, October 15, Ukraine’s air defense forces shot down 536 of the 580 attack drones used by Russian troops to attack Ukrainian territory. The Russians also fired two X-59 guided air-to-ground missiles.

On the evening of Wednesday, October 14, a Russian strike in Odesa damaged apartments in two high-rise buildings. There were no casualties, according to Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration.

Power outages were reported in Kyiv and seven regions due to Russian attacks.

As a result of a Russian attack on the night of October 14, all three of Kyiv’s municipal combined heat and power plants were hit, as well as critical energy infrastructure in the Kyiv region. The number of dead and wounded in the capital rose following strikes on residential areas.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Lutsk after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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