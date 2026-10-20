Russia attacked Epicenter's warehouses in Volyn

On the night of October 19–20, Russian troops launched attack drones at the Volyn region nearly every hour. Kovel was hit the hardest, with damage reported to a private service station, a truck parking lot, and warehouse facilities on the grounds of “Epicenter.” According to preliminary reports, there were no fatalities or injuries.

For the Volyn region, the night marked yet another period of intense Russian attacks. About 15 drones, including “Shahed” jet drones, were spotted in the sky over the region. Several drones later moved into the Lviv region.

As in previous days, Russian forces targeted energy infrastructure and civilian facilities.

Kovel was hit hardest by the nighttime attack. According to the Volyn Regional State Administration, a private auto repair shop and a parking lot for semi-trailer trucks were damaged in the city.

The strike also hit the “Epicenter” shopping center, where warehouse facilities were damaged.

The Volyn Regional Military Administration emphasized that, despite the intensity of the Russian attacks, there were no casualties.

“Most importantly—despite another difficult night—there are no fatalities or injuries in Volyn. And this is truly a great relief, given the intensity of the enemy attacks,” the Regional Military Administration noted.

As of 9:00 a.m., most of the Volyn region had power. Only a few settlements in the Lutsk district remained without electricity.

Thus, the nighttime attack affected the region’s civilian and energy infrastructure; however, according to the regional military administration, no reports of fatalities or injuries have been received.

This was reported by the Volyn Regional Military Administration.

On the night of October 20, Russian troops attacked the Zhytomyr region, striking railway and civilian infrastructure facilities. The strikes caused fires at the sites.

As a reminder, on October 20, a Russian “Shahed”-type jet drone was shot down near Hatne in the Kyiv region. Following this, reports emerged of a drone crashing onto a road and setting cars on fire.

On the morning of October 20, Kyiv Metro trains resumed service on the Red Line between the “Akademmistechko” and “Lisova” stations.

Read us on