Russians attacked an energy facility in the Lviv region

Russian troops have once again struck an energy infrastructure facility in the Lviv region.

According to preliminary reports, no one was injured.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Lviv Regional State Administration

Due to the consequences of Russian shelling on October 16, emergency power outages were implemented in several regions of Ukraine.

On the evening of October 16, Russian terrorist forces attacked the main power grid in the Rivne region. As a result, a large number of people in Rivne and the surrounding region lost power.

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