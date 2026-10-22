Sibiga responded to the ballistic strike on Kyiv by speaking about Russian humanism

On October 22, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga commented on the Russian attack on Kyiv, alluding to remarks made by U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, who the day before had called Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin a “humanist”.

Sybiga emphasized that it was a brutal attack involving dozens of ballistic missiles that struck energy infrastructure, medical facilities, shopping centers, and residential areas. Other cities in Ukraine were also hit, he added.

“Last night, Kyiv residents heard what Russian ‘humanism’ really sounds like… Appeasement, servility, and flattery will not stop this war. Only force can stop it,” the minister concluded.

One person was killed and 22 others were injured, including four children, as a result of the Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

As a reminder, traffic on the South Bridge in Kyiv was restricted following the Russian shelling.

Earlier, train service on the green line of the Kyiv metro was restricted due to damage to the South Bridge.

As a reminder, Russia launched a massive ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

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